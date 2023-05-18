Matt Aboud Purchases 18,000 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $739.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

