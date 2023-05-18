Matt Aboud Purchases 18,000 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $739.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.67.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
