Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSE:MPW opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
