Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

