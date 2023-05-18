Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $415.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

