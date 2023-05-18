Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Millrock Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 635,000 shares trading hands.

Millrock Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

