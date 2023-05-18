Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.97. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 16,830 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,773,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,440,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,740,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,714,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

