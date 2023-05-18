MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $17.85. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 477,197 shares traded.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.31.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MINISO Group by 819.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

