Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $895,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,774.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.8 %

NARI stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 64,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

