Mohsen Sohi Sells 2,069 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STE opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 192.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day moving average is $188.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in STERIS by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

