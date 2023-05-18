Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $281.52

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.52 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 263.80 ($3.30). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.38), with a volume of 404,992 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.27) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £411.88 million, a PE ratio of -563.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
