Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $281.52

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.52 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 263.80 ($3.30). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.38), with a volume of 404,992 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.27) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £411.88 million, a PE ratio of -563.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Company Profile

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Martin Davis purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £30,030 ($37,617.44). 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

