Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.10

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and traded as low as $31.65. Mondi shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 2,509 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.04) to GBX 1,475 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Mondi Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Mondi Increases Dividend

About Mondi

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.9769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Uncoated Fine Paper, and Corporate. The Corrugated Packaging segment deals with the production of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

