Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Shares of MPWR opened at $415.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

