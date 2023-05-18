MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $461.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 155,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,227,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $210,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.