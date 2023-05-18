M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $143.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

