MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $5.95. MTN Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 26,790 shares traded.

MTN Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa.

