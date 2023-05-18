Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Natera Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. Natera has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,618 shares of company stock worth $5,618,564. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Natera by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

