National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

NASDAQ NESR opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

