National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.30

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 150600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.