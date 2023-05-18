Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.31

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $18.58. Nayax shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. On average, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $11,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.