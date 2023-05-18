Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.55

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and traded as low as $21.15. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 20,151 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

About Neste Oyj

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.