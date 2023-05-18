NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 86.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.17 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

