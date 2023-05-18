New Gold (NYSE:NGD) versus Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Head to Head Review

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -14.38% -1.87% -0.80% Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $604.40 million 1.49 -$66.80 million ($0.14) -9.43 Pretium Resources $611.14 million 4.63 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -94.06

Volatility and Risk

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Gold. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

New Gold has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Gold and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats New Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc. is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

