Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Northrim BanCorp worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRIM opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn bought 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,225 shares of company stock worth $283,706 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

