NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 462.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NovoCure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.