NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $998.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Institutional Trading of NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in NOW by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

