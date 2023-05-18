NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.00

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.00 and last traded at $92.02, with a volume of 5255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.37). NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

