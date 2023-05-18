NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $293.00

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $293.00 and last traded at $292.50, with a volume of 5361437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $746.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.04.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,306 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 267,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

