Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Shares of OMCL opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

