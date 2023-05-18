ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down to $33.44

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.44, but opened at $31.32. ON shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 4,063,955 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

ON Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.02%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

