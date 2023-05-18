ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

OKE opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

