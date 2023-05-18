ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $48,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after purchasing an additional 204,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $57.20 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

