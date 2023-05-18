PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,291 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of PACCAR worth $50,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,309,000 after acquiring an additional 244,891 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

