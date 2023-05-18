Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $209,526.70 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.