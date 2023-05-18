PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.46. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 6,061,167 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 21.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.