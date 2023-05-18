Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up to $47.11

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.11, but opened at $48.65. Palomar shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 47,433 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Palomar Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

