Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.53

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $21.46. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 42,704 shares traded.

PRMRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.11%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

