PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,861,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,615 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

