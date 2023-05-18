Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,622 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 134,334 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 101,543 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,007. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.