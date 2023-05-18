PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Arthur H. Penn Buys 25,000 Shares

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,921.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PNNT opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $362.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 380,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.