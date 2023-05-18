Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.53. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $324.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,961.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $7,332,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

