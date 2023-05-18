Peter Scher Sells 1,240 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

