Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

