Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 16,425 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

