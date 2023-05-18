Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,158. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.81. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

