Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

