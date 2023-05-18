Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.79 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PTC by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in PTC by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 423,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PTC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 575,969 shares of company stock valued at $72,928,575. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

