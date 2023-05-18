Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 783.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,480 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

