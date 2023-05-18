Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.92 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 271,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.31. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.