Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,320.15 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,252.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,094.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.