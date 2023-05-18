Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 28,963 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $62,695,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,490.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at $19,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 108.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

UNVR stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

